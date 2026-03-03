Multiplying rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as multiplying rational numbers. When multiplying two rational numbers, such as \(\frac{a}{b} \times \frac{c}{d}\), you multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, resulting in \(\frac{a \times c}{b \times d}\). This process extends naturally to rational expressions, which are fractions involving variables and coefficients.

For example, consider multiplying the rational numbers \(\frac{10}{4}\) and \(\frac{3}{6}\). First, multiply across the numerators and denominators: \(\frac{10 \times 3}{4 \times 6}\). To simplify, break each number into its prime factors: \(10 = 2 \times 5\), \(4 = 2 \times 2\), \$3\( is prime, and \(6 = 2 \times 3\). Canceling common factors of 2 and 3 from numerator and denominator leaves \(\frac{5}{4}\) as the simplified product.

When multiplying rational expressions, such as \(\frac{10x^2 y}{4}\) and \(\frac{3}{6xy}\), the same approach applies. Multiply the numerators and denominators directly:

\[\frac{10x^2 y \times 3}{4 \times 6xy}\]

Next, factor all coefficients and variables into their prime components:

\[\frac{(2 \times 5) \times x \times x \times y \times 3}{(2 \times 2) \times (2 \times 3) \times x \times y}\]

Cancel common factors in numerator and denominator, such as twos, threes, one \)x\(, and \)y$, to simplify the expression. After cancellation, the simplified form is:

\[\frac{5x}{4}\]

This method of factoring and canceling common factors ensures the rational expression is in its simplest form. With practice, you may recognize common factors quickly without fully factoring every term. However, factoring into prime factors or basic components is a reliable strategy to identify and cancel common terms, especially when variables and coefficients are involved.

Understanding how to multiply and simplify rational expressions is essential for algebraic manipulation and problem-solving. Mastery of this process enhances your ability to work confidently with complex fractions and prepares you for more advanced topics in algebra and calculus.