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Multiplying Polynomials definitions

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  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each with variables raised to whole number exponents.
  • Monomial
    A single term consisting of a number, a variable, or a product of numbers and variables with non-negative exponents.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically separated by a plus or minus sign.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule allowing multiplication of a term across each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included.
  • FOIL Method
    A process for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last pairs of terms in order.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, made up of numbers, variables, or both.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in a term, indicating how many times the variable part is counted.
  • Exponent
    A small raised number showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Like Terms
    Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, which can be combined during simplification.
  • Simplification
    The process of combining like terms and performing arithmetic to write an expression in its shortest form.
  • Product
    The result obtained after multiplying two or more expressions together.
  • Expression
    A combination of terms using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, but without an equals sign.
  • Parentheses
    Curved symbols used to group terms, indicating which operations should be performed first.
  • Pattern
    A predictable structure or sequence observed in the arrangement or results of multiplying polynomials.
  • Variable
    A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression.