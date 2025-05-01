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Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each with variables raised to whole number exponents. Monomial A single term consisting of a number, a variable, or a product of numbers and variables with non-negative exponents. Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically separated by a plus or minus sign. Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of a term across each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included. FOIL Method A process for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last pairs of terms in order. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, made up of numbers, variables, or both. Coefficient The numerical factor in a term, indicating how many times the variable part is counted. Exponent A small raised number showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Like Terms Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, which can be combined during simplification. Simplification The process of combining like terms and performing arithmetic to write an expression in its shortest form. Product The result obtained after multiplying two or more expressions together. Expression A combination of terms using addition, subtraction, and multiplication, but without an equals sign. Parentheses Curved symbols used to group terms, indicating which operations should be performed first. Pattern A predictable structure or sequence observed in the arrangement or results of multiplying polynomials. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression.
Multiplying Polynomials definitions
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