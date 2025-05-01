Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms added or subtracted, each with variables raised to whole number exponents.

Monomial A single term consisting of a number, a variable, or a product of numbers and variables with non-negative exponents.

Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, typically separated by a plus or minus sign.

Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of a term across each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included.

FOIL Method A process for multiplying two binomials by multiplying First, Outer, Inner, and Last pairs of terms in order.

Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, made up of numbers, variables, or both.