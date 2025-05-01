What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used, multiplying the monomial by each term in the polynomial.

How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then 4x by -7 to get -28x, resulting in 12x^2 - 28x.

What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2 after distributing 5y^2 to each term.

Does the distributive property work regardless of the monomial's position? Yes, the distributive property works whether the monomial is on the left or right side.

What does FOIL stand for in multiplying binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, indicating the order of multiplying terms.

Which terms are multiplied first in the FOIL method? The first terms of each binomial are multiplied first.