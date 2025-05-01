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What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used, multiplying the monomial by each term in the polynomial. How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then 4x by -7 to get -28x, resulting in 12x^2 - 28x. What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2 after distributing 5y^2 to each term. Does the distributive property work regardless of the monomial's position? Yes, the distributive property works whether the monomial is on the left or right side. What does FOIL stand for in multiplying binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, indicating the order of multiplying terms. Which terms are multiplied first in the FOIL method? The first terms of each binomial are multiplied first. What is the product of (x + 2)(x + 3) after applying FOIL and simplifying? The product is x^2 + 5x + 6 after combining like terms. Why do you combine like terms after using FOIL? Combining like terms simplifies the expression by merging terms with the same variable and exponent. Can FOIL be used for multiplying polynomials with more than two terms? No, FOIL only works for multiplying two binomials; use the distributive property for other cases. How do you multiply a binomial by a trinomial? Distribute each term of the binomial to every term in the trinomial, then combine like terms. What is the first step when multiplying (x + 3) by (x^2 + x - 2)? Break (x + 3) into x and 3, then distribute each to all terms in (x^2 + x - 2). How do you check if you multiplied polynomials correctly before simplifying? Multiply the number of terms in each polynomial; the product is the number of terms before simplification. What happens if you have fewer terms than expected after multiplying polynomials? It means you may have missed multiplying some terms or combined terms incorrectly. What is the simplified result of multiplying (x + 3) by (x^2 + x - 2)? The simplified result is x^3 + 4x^2 + x - 6 after combining like terms. Why is understanding coefficients, exponents, and terms important in polynomial multiplication? It helps in correctly multiplying, simplifying, and recognizing patterns in polynomial expressions.
Multiplying Polynomials quiz
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