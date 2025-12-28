Multiplying polynomials by monomials can be efficiently handled using the distributive property, which states that a term multiplied by a sum of terms can be distributed across each term in the sum. This approach simplifies the process by breaking down the multiplication into manageable parts.

For example, when multiplying a monomial like 4x by a binomial such as 3x - 7, apply the distributive property by multiplying 4x with each term inside the parentheses. This results in:

\[4x \times 3x - 4x \times 7 = 12x^2 - 28x\]

Here, the coefficients multiply directly (4 × 3 = 12 and 4 × 7 = 28), and the variables follow the laws of exponents, where x × x = x^2.

Similarly, when multiplying a polynomial with multiple terms by a monomial, such as y^2 + 3y + 2 multiplied by 5y^2, distribute the monomial across each term:

\[5y^2 \times y^2 + 5y^2 \times 3y + 5y^2 \times 2 = 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2\]

In this case, the coefficients multiply as usual, and the exponents add according to the rule a^m \times a^n = a^{m+n}, so y^2 \times y^2 = y^{4} and y^2 \times y = y^{3}.

Understanding how to multiply polynomials by monomials using the distributive property is fundamental in algebra. It allows for systematic expansion of expressions regardless of the number of terms or the position of the monomial. Mastery of this concept lays the groundwork for more complex polynomial operations and simplifies algebraic manipulation.