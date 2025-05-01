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Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions

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  • Radical
    A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, most commonly the square root.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number under the radical symbol.
  • Product Rule
    A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical.
  • Quotient Rule
    A property allowing the division of two radicals to be combined under a single radical or split into two.
  • Perfect Square
    A number whose square root is an integer, making simplification of radicals straightforward.
  • Radical Expression
    An algebraic expression containing a radical symbol, often requiring simplification.
  • Condensation
    The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule.
  • Expansion
    The process of rewriting a single radical as the product or quotient of two or more radicals.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing a simplified radical expression where no further simplification is possible.
  • Integer
    A whole number, positive or negative, often resulting from simplifying a radical with a perfect square.
  • Fraction
    A numerical quantity expressed as one number divided by another, often appearing after applying the quotient rule.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting a radical expression in its most reduced and understandable form.
  • Factor
    A number or expression that divides another number or expression evenly, useful for breaking down numbers under radicals.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself, related to roots and radicals.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with multiple terms, which can sometimes be manipulated using radical rules.