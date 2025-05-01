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Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, most commonly the square root. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number under the radical symbol. Product Rule A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical. Quotient Rule A property allowing the division of two radicals to be combined under a single radical or split into two. Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, making simplification of radicals straightforward. Radical Expression An algebraic expression containing a radical symbol, often requiring simplification. Condensation The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule. Expansion The process of rewriting a single radical as the product or quotient of two or more radicals. Standard Form A way of writing a simplified radical expression where no further simplification is possible. Integer A whole number, positive or negative, often resulting from simplifying a radical with a perfect square. Fraction A numerical quantity expressed as one number divided by another, often appearing after applying the quotient rule. Simplification The process of rewriting a radical expression in its most reduced and understandable form. Factor A number or expression that divides another number or expression evenly, useful for breaking down numbers under radicals. Exponent A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself, related to roots and radicals. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, which can sometimes be manipulated using radical rules.
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
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