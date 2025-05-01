Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate the root of a number, most commonly the square root.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number under the radical symbol.

Product Rule A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical.

Quotient Rule A property allowing the division of two radicals to be combined under a single radical or split into two.

Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, making simplification of radicals straightforward.

Radical Expression An algebraic expression containing a radical symbol, often requiring simplification.