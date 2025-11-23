Understanding how to simplify square roots is essential in mastering radicals, and the product rule plays a key role in this process. The product rule for square roots states that the square root of a product is equal to the product of the square roots, expressed mathematically as:

\[\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b} = \sqrt{a \times b}\]

This rule allows you to either condense the product of two separate radicals into a single radical or expand a single radical into the product of two radicals. For example, the square root of 9 times the square root of 4 simplifies to 3 times 2, which equals 6. Alternatively, combining these under one radical gives the square root of 36, which also equals 6, confirming the product rule.

Applying this rule helps simplify expressions efficiently. For instance, when given \[\sqrt{3} \times \sqrt{11}\], since neither 3 nor 11 are perfect squares, it’s best to condense the radicals into one: \[\sqrt{3 \times 11} = \sqrt{33}\], which is already in simplest form.

In another case, \[\sqrt{2} \times \sqrt{8}\] can be condensed to \[\sqrt{16}\], which simplifies further to 4 because 16 is a perfect square. This demonstrates how the product rule can lead to an integer result when the product under the radical is a perfect square.

The product rule also works in reverse to simplify a single radical by expressing it as the product of two radicals. For example, the square root of 50 can be rewritten as the square root of 25 times 2:

\[\sqrt{50} = \sqrt{25 \times 2} = \sqrt{25} \times \sqrt{2} = 5 \times \sqrt{2}\]

This breakdown is useful because 25 is a perfect square, allowing the radical to be simplified to 5 times the square root of 2. However, not all radicals can be simplified this way; for example, \[\sqrt{33}\] cannot be broken down into factors involving perfect squares, so it remains in its simplest form.

Mastering the product rule enhances your ability to simplify radicals by recognizing when to combine or separate radicals and identifying perfect squares within factors. This foundational skill is crucial for more advanced operations involving radicals and will be further explored in subsequent lessons.