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Slope-Intercept Form definitions

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  • Slope-Intercept Form
    An equation format y = mx + b, using slope and y-intercept to describe a line quickly and clearly.
  • Slope
    A measure of a line’s steepness, found by dividing the change in y by the change in x between two points.
  • Y-Intercept
    The point where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the value of b in y = mx + b.
  • Point-Slope Form
    An equation format y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when given a slope and a point not on the y-axis.
  • Parallel Lines
    Lines in a plane that never intersect and always have identical slopes but different y-intercepts.
  • Perpendicular Lines
    Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other.
  • Negative Reciprocal
    A value formed by flipping a fraction and changing its sign, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of equations, showing lines, points, and their relationships on the coordinate plane.
  • Coordinate
    An ordered pair (x, y) that specifies a point’s location on the plane.
  • Rise over Run
    A method for finding slope by comparing vertical change (rise) to horizontal change (run) between two points.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines.
  • Variable
    A symbol, usually x or y, representing an unknown value in an equation.
  • Intercept
    A point where a line crosses an axis, such as the y-intercept or x-intercept.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of a fraction.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers (x, y) indicating a specific location on the coordinate plane.