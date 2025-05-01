Back
Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, using slope and y-intercept to describe a line quickly and clearly. Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, found by dividing the change in y by the change in x between two points. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the value of b in y = mx + b. Point-Slope Form An equation format y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when given a slope and a point not on the y-axis. Parallel Lines Lines in a plane that never intersect and always have identical slopes but different y-intercepts. Perpendicular Lines Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other. Negative Reciprocal A value formed by flipping a fraction and changing its sign, used to relate slopes of perpendicular lines. Graph A visual representation of equations, showing lines, points, and their relationships on the coordinate plane. Coordinate An ordered pair (x, y) that specifies a point’s location on the plane. Rise over Run A method for finding slope by comparing vertical change (rise) to horizontal change (run) between two points. Equation A mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to describe lines. Variable A symbol, usually x or y, representing an unknown value in an equation. Intercept A point where a line crosses an axis, such as the y-intercept or x-intercept. Reciprocal A value obtained by swapping the numerator and denominator of a fraction. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers (x, y) indicating a specific location on the coordinate plane.
Slope-Intercept Form definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15