Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, using slope and y-intercept to describe a line quickly and clearly.

Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, found by dividing the change in y by the change in x between two points.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the value of b in y = mx + b.

Point-Slope Form An equation format y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), used when given a slope and a point not on the y-axis.

Parallel Lines Lines in a plane that never intersect and always have identical slopes but different y-intercepts.

Perpendicular Lines Lines that intersect at a 90-degree angle, with slopes that are negative reciprocals of each other.