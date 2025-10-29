Understanding the slope-intercept form of a linear equation is essential for graphing and analyzing lines. The slope-intercept form is expressed as \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) represents the slope of the line and \(b\) denotes the y-intercept. The slope indicates how steep the line is, calculated as the ratio of the rise (change in y) to the run (change in x), often represented as \(m = \frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x}\).

To find the y-intercept, you simply identify the point where the line crosses the y-axis, which occurs when \(x = 0\). For example, if a line crosses the y-axis at \(y = 3\), then \(b = 3\). If the line crosses at \(y = -3\), then \(b = -3\).

For instance, if a line has a slope of \(m = 2\) and a y-intercept of \(b = 3\), the equation in slope-intercept form would be \(y = 2x + 3\). If the slope is \(m = 1\) and the y-intercept is \(b = -3\), the equation simplifies to \(y = x - 3\).

In summary, to write the equation of a line in slope-intercept form, determine the slope and the y-intercept from the graph, and substitute these values into the equation \(y = mx + b\). This method provides a clear and concise way to represent linear relationships in mathematics.