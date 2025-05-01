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What is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. In the equation y = mx + b, what does the 'm' represent? The 'm' represents the slope of the line, which is the rise over run between two points. What does the 'b' represent in the equation y = mx + b? The 'b' is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis (when x = 0). How do you find the slope from a graph? You find the slope by calculating the rise (change in y) over the run (change in x) between two points on the line. If a line crosses the y-axis at -3, what is the value of b in its equation? The value of b is -3, since that's the y-intercept. How do you write the equation of a line with slope 2 and y-intercept 3 in slope-intercept form? The equation is y = 2x + 3. What is the simplified form of y = 1x - 3? The simplified form is y = x - 3. When should you use the point-slope form instead of slope-intercept form? Use point-slope form when you know the slope and a point on the line that is not the y-intercept. What is the point-slope form of a line? The point-slope form is y - y1 = m(x - x1), where m is the slope and (x1, y1) is a point on the line. How can you convert point-slope form to slope-intercept form? Distribute the slope and solve for y to rewrite the equation in the form y = mx + b. What is the relationship between the slopes of parallel lines? Parallel lines have the same slope but different y-intercepts. How do the slopes of perpendicular lines relate to each other? The slopes of perpendicular lines are negative reciprocals of each other. If one line has a slope of 2/3, what is the slope of a line perpendicular to it? The perpendicular slope is -3/2, the negative reciprocal of 2/3. How do you determine if two lines are parallel, perpendicular, or neither using their equations? Put both equations in slope-intercept form and compare their slopes: same slopes mean parallel, negative reciprocals mean perpendicular, otherwise neither. If a line has the equation y = 1/3x + 2 and another has y = -3x + 6, are they parallel, perpendicular, or neither? They are perpendicular because their slopes (1/3 and -3) are negative reciprocals.
Slope-Intercept Form quiz
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