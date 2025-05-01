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Slope A measure of steepness, found by dividing the change in vertical values by the change in horizontal values between two points. Rise The vertical change between two points on a line, representing how much you move up or down. Run The horizontal change between two points on a line, indicating how much you move left or right. Delta y The difference in vertical values between two points, calculated as the second y-value minus the first. Delta x The difference in horizontal values between two points, calculated as the second x-value minus the first. Positive Slope A situation where a line rises from left to right, indicating an upward trend. Negative Slope A situation where a line falls from left to right, indicating a downward trend. Zero Slope A condition where a line is perfectly horizontal, showing no vertical change as you move along it. Undefined Slope A condition where a line is perfectly vertical, making the horizontal change zero and division impossible. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a point's position on a coordinate plane, written as (x, y). Horizontal Line A straight path where all vertical values are constant, typically written as y equals a number. Vertical Line A straight path where all horizontal values are constant, typically written as x equals a number. Steepness The degree of inclination of a line, directly related to the absolute value of its slope. Graph A visual representation of points, lines, and their relationships on a coordinate plane. Coordinate Plane A two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal axis and a vertical axis, used for plotting points.
Slope of a Line definitions
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