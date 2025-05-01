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Slope of a Line definitions

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  • Slope
    A measure of steepness, found by dividing the change in vertical values by the change in horizontal values between two points.
  • Rise
    The vertical change between two points on a line, representing how much you move up or down.
  • Run
    The horizontal change between two points on a line, indicating how much you move left or right.
  • Delta y
    The difference in vertical values between two points, calculated as the second y-value minus the first.
  • Delta x
    The difference in horizontal values between two points, calculated as the second x-value minus the first.
  • Positive Slope
    A situation where a line rises from left to right, indicating an upward trend.
  • Negative Slope
    A situation where a line falls from left to right, indicating a downward trend.
  • Zero Slope
    A condition where a line is perfectly horizontal, showing no vertical change as you move along it.
  • Undefined Slope
    A condition where a line is perfectly vertical, making the horizontal change zero and division impossible.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers representing a point's position on a coordinate plane, written as (x, y).
  • Horizontal Line
    A straight path where all vertical values are constant, typically written as y equals a number.
  • Vertical Line
    A straight path where all horizontal values are constant, typically written as x equals a number.
  • Steepness
    The degree of inclination of a line, directly related to the absolute value of its slope.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of points, lines, and their relationships on a coordinate plane.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional surface defined by a horizontal axis and a vertical axis, used for plotting points.