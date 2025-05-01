Slope A measure of steepness, found by dividing the change in vertical values by the change in horizontal values between two points.

Rise The vertical change between two points on a line, representing how much you move up or down.

Run The horizontal change between two points on a line, indicating how much you move left or right.

Delta y The difference in vertical values between two points, calculated as the second y-value minus the first.

Delta x The difference in horizontal values between two points, calculated as the second x-value minus the first.

Positive Slope A situation where a line rises from left to right, indicating an upward trend.