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Slope of a Line quiz

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  • What does the slope of a line (m) represent?
    The slope measures the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run (change in y divided by change in x).
  • How do you calculate the slope between two points on a line?
    Subtract the y-values and divide by the difference in x-values: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
  • What does a positive slope indicate about a line's direction?
    A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.
  • What does a negative slope indicate about a line's direction?
    A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.
  • What is the slope of a horizontal line?
    The slope of a horizontal line is zero.
  • What is the slope of a vertical line?
    The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero.
  • What is the equation of a horizontal line?
    The equation of a horizontal line is y = b, where b is a constant.
  • What is the equation of a vertical line?
    The equation of a vertical line is x = a, where a is a constant.
  • If the slope between two points is 3, what does this mean about the line?
    It means for every 1 unit you move right, the line rises 3 units.
  • How can you graph a line if you are given one point and the slope?
    Plot the given point, then use the slope to rise and run to plot additional points before drawing the line.
  • Does it matter which point you label as (x1, y1) or (x2, y2) when calculating slope?
    No, as long as you subtract the coordinates in the same order for both x and y.
  • What does a slope of zero tell you about the change in y-values?
    A slope of zero means there is no change in y-values as x changes; the line is flat.
  • What happens to the slope calculation if the change in x (Δx) is zero?
    The slope is undefined because division by zero is not possible.
  • How do you handle a negative slope when graphing from a point?
    You can either drop (move down) and run right, or rise and run left, depending on where you place the negative sign.
  • Why is understanding slope important in algebra and coordinate geometry?
    Understanding slope helps analyze linear equations and predict how lines behave on a graph.