What does the slope of a line (m) represent? The slope measures the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run (change in y divided by change in x).

How do you calculate the slope between two points on a line? Subtract the y-values and divide by the difference in x-values: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).

What does a positive slope indicate about a line's direction? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.

What does a negative slope indicate about a line's direction? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right.

What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero.

What is the slope of a vertical line? The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero.