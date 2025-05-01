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What does the slope of a line (m) represent? The slope measures the steepness of a line, calculated as rise over run (change in y divided by change in x). How do you calculate the slope between two points on a line? Subtract the y-values and divide by the difference in x-values: (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1). What does a positive slope indicate about a line's direction? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right. What does a negative slope indicate about a line's direction? A negative slope means the line falls from left to right. What is the slope of a horizontal line? The slope of a horizontal line is zero. What is the slope of a vertical line? The slope of a vertical line is undefined because you cannot divide by zero. What is the equation of a horizontal line? The equation of a horizontal line is y = b, where b is a constant. What is the equation of a vertical line? The equation of a vertical line is x = a, where a is a constant. If the slope between two points is 3, what does this mean about the line? It means for every 1 unit you move right, the line rises 3 units. How can you graph a line if you are given one point and the slope? Plot the given point, then use the slope to rise and run to plot additional points before drawing the line. Does it matter which point you label as (x1, y1) or (x2, y2) when calculating slope? No, as long as you subtract the coordinates in the same order for both x and y. What does a slope of zero tell you about the change in y-values? A slope of zero means there is no change in y-values as x changes; the line is flat. What happens to the slope calculation if the change in x (Δx) is zero? The slope is undefined because division by zero is not possible. How do you handle a negative slope when graphing from a point? You can either drop (move down) and run right, or rise and run left, depending on where you place the negative sign. Why is understanding slope important in algebra and coordinate geometry? Understanding slope helps analyze linear equations and predict how lines behave on a graph.
Slope of a Line quiz
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