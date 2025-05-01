Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variable terms and constants are combined using addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division, and the variable has an exponent of one.

Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value that can be solved for in an equation.

Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic expression.

Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not contain a variable.

Like Terms Terms in an expression that have identical variable parts and can be combined by addition or subtraction.

Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication to be applied across terms inside parentheses, such as a(b + c) = ab + ac.