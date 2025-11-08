Solving linear equations involves a systematic approach that combines simplification and the application of properties of equality to isolate the variable. The process begins by simplifying both sides of the equation, which includes distributing any coefficients across parentheses and combining like terms. For example, when given an equation such as \$3(x - 2) + 2 = x + 8\(, start by distributing the 3 to both \)x\( and \)-2\(, resulting in \)3x - 6 + 2 = x + 8\(. Then, combine the constants on the left side to simplify it to \)3x - 4 = x + 8\(.

Next, use the addition and subtraction properties of equality to gather all variable terms on one side and constants on the other. This means subtracting \)x\( from both sides to get \)3x - x - 4 = 8\(, which simplifies to \)2x - 4 = 8\(. Then, add 4 to both sides to isolate the term with the variable, yielding \)2x = 12\(.

To fully isolate the variable, apply the multiplication or division properties of equality. Since \)x\( is multiplied by 2, divide both sides by 2 to find \)x = \frac{12}{2} = 6\(. This step ensures the variable stands alone on one side of the equation, providing the solution.

Finally, always verify the solution by substituting the value back into the original equation. Plugging \)x = 6\( into \)3(x - 2) + 2 = x + 8\( gives \)3(6 - 2) + 2 = 6 + 8\(, which simplifies to \)3 \times 4 + 2 = 14\( and \)6 + 8 = 14$. Since both sides equal 14, the solution is confirmed as correct.

Mastering this methodical approach to solving linear equations enhances problem-solving skills and builds a strong foundation for algebra. Consistent practice with these steps—simplifying expressions, applying properties of equality, isolating variables, and verifying solutions—ensures confidence and accuracy in solving any linear equation encountered.