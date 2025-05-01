What is the first step when solving a linear equation? The first step is to simplify both sides by distributing and combining like terms.

How do you combine like terms in a linear equation? Combine terms with the same variable or constants by adding or subtracting them.

What property is used to move variable terms to one side of the equation? The addition or subtraction property of equality is used to move variable terms.

How do you isolate the variable in the final step of solving a linear equation? Use multiplication or division properties of equality to solve for the variable.

Why should you check your solution after solving a linear equation? Checking ensures the solution makes the original equation a true statement.

What should you do if a linear equation contains fractions? Multiply both sides by the least common denominator to clear the fractions.