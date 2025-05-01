Linear Inequality An algebraic statement using an inequality symbol instead of an equal sign, representing a range of possible solutions.

Inequality Symbol A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare two expressions, indicating their relative size or order.

Solution Set All values that make an inequality true, often represented as a range rather than a single number.

Set Builder Notation A method using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values satisfying a given condition.

Interval Notation A concise way to express all numbers between two endpoints, using parentheses or brackets to show inclusion or exclusion.

Number Line A visual representation where solutions are shown as arrows, brackets, or circles to indicate included or excluded values.