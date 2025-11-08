Linear inequalities are closely related to linear equations but differ by using inequality symbols instead of an equal sign. While a linear equation typically takes the form \(ax + b = c\), a linear inequality replaces the equal sign with symbols such as \(>\), \(<\), \(\geq\), or \(\leq\), resulting in expressions like \(ax + b > c\). This subtle change transforms the problem from finding a single solution to identifying a range of solutions.
In a linear equation, solving for \(x\) yields a specific value that satisfies the equation. For example, solving \$2x - 6 = 0\( gives \)x = 3\(. However, when dealing with a linear inequality such as \)2x - 6 > 0\(, the solution is not a single number but all values of \)x\( that make the inequality true. In this case, solving the inequality results in \)x > 3\(, meaning any number greater than 3 satisfies the inequality.
To verify solutions of linear inequalities, you can substitute values from the solution range back into the inequality. For instance, plugging in \)x = 5\( into \)2x - 6 > 0\( yields \)2(5) - 6 = 10 - 6 = 4\(, and since \)4 > 0\( is true, \)x = 5\( is indeed a valid solution. This demonstrates that the solution to a linear inequality is a set of values rather than a single point.
Understanding linear inequalities involves recognizing their standard form \)ax + b \; \square \; c\(, where \)\square$ represents any inequality symbol. The solutions to these inequalities form intervals or ranges on the number line, contrasting with the single solutions typical of linear equations. This foundational knowledge sets the stage for exploring various methods to solve and graph linear inequalities, highlighting their similarities and differences with linear equations.