When solving inequalities, the solution is not a single value but a range of values. Understanding how to represent and visualize these solution sets is essential. One common way to express inequalities is through set builder notation. For example, the inequality "x is greater than 3" can be written as the set of all x such that x > 3, denoted by \(\{ x \mid x > 3 \}\). The vertical bar means "such that," and the curly brackets enclose the entire solution set.

Another way to visualize inequalities is on a number line. To represent x > 3, you start at 3 and draw an arrow pointing to the right, indicating all values greater than 3. Since 3 itself is not included, this point is marked with a parenthesis or an open circle to show exclusion.

Interval notation provides a concise way to express these ranges. For x > 3, the interval is written as \((3, \infty)\), where the parenthesis around 3 indicates it is not included, and infinity always uses a parenthesis because it is not a finite value and cannot be included.

When the inequality includes the boundary value, such as x ≥ 3, the notations adjust accordingly. In set builder notation, it becomes \(\{ x \mid x \geq 3 \}\). On the number line, the point at 3 is included, represented by a closed circle or a square bracket. In interval notation, this is written as \([3, \infty)\), where the square bracket indicates inclusion of 3.

For inequalities where x is less than a value, such as x < 3, the same principles apply but the arrow on the number line points to the left. The set builder notation is \(\{ x \mid x < 3 \}\), and the interval notation is \((-\infty, 3)\) with parentheses indicating exclusion of both endpoints. If the inequality is x ≤ 3, then the set builder notation is \(\{ x \mid x \leq 3 \}\), the number line uses a closed circle or square bracket at 3, and the interval notation is \((-\infty, 3]\).

It is important to remember that infinity is never included in interval notation, so it is always enclosed in parentheses. Additionally, on number lines, open circles denote excluded values, while closed circles denote included values. Although parentheses and square brackets are more commonly used in graphs, recognizing open and closed circles is helpful for interpreting inequalities visually.

Mastering these notations—set builder, number line, and interval notation—enables clear communication and understanding of solution sets for linear inequalities, which is foundational for solving and graphing inequalities effectively.