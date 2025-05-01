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What is the main difference between a linear equation and a linear inequality? A linear equation uses an equal sign and has a single solution, while a linear inequality uses an inequality symbol and has a range of solutions. What are the four common inequality symbols used in linear inequalities? The four common symbols are greater than (>), less than (<), greater than or equal to (≥), and less than or equal to (≤). How is the solution to a linear inequality typically represented? The solution is a range of values, not just a single value, and can be shown using set builder notation, interval notation, or a number line. What does set builder notation look like for the inequality x > 3? Set builder notation is written as {x | x > 3}, meaning the set of x such that x is greater than 3. How do you indicate that a boundary value is not included in interval notation? You use parentheses, for example (3, ∞) means values greater than 3 but not including 3. What notation is used to show that a boundary value is included in interval notation? Square brackets are used, for example [3, ∞) means values greater than or equal to 3. How do you graphically represent the exclusion of a value on a number line? You use a parenthesis or an open circle at the boundary value to show it is not included. What is the interval notation for x < 3? The interval notation is (-∞, 3), using parentheses to show neither boundary is included. What is the interval notation for x ≤ 3? The interval notation is (-∞, 3], with a square bracket at 3 to show it is included. What must you do to the inequality symbol when multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number? You must flip the inequality symbol to maintain a true statement. How do you solve the inequality x - 3 > 11? Add 3 to both sides to isolate x, resulting in x > 14. What is the solution to the inequality -7x ≥ 21? Divide both sides by -7 and flip the inequality, giving x ≤ -3. What is a three-part (compound) inequality? It is an inequality where the variable expression is between two inequality symbols, such as -14 ≤ 2x - 10 < 2. When solving a three-part inequality, what must you do with each operation? You must perform the operation on all three sides of the inequality. How is the solution to -2 ≤ x < 6 written in interval notation? It is written as [-2, 6), with a bracket at -2 and a parenthesis at 6.
Solving Linear Inequalities quiz
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