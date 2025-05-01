What is the main difference between a linear equation and a linear inequality? A linear equation uses an equal sign and has a single solution, while a linear inequality uses an inequality symbol and has a range of solutions.

What are the four common inequality symbols used in linear inequalities? The four common symbols are greater than (>), less than (<), greater than or equal to (≥), and less than or equal to (≤).

How is the solution to a linear inequality typically represented? The solution is a range of values, not just a single value, and can be shown using set builder notation, interval notation, or a number line.

What does set builder notation look like for the inequality x > 3? Set builder notation is written as {x | x > 3}, meaning the set of x such that x is greater than 3.

How do you indicate that a boundary value is not included in interval notation? You use parentheses, for example (3, ∞) means values greater than 3 but not including 3.

What notation is used to show that a boundary value is included in interval notation? Square brackets are used, for example [3, ∞) means values greater than or equal to 3.