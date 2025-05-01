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Linear Equation A mathematical statement with a variable raised only to the first power, often written as ax + b = c. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value that can change within an equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression. Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change or contain variables. Solution A value for the variable that makes an equation a true statement when substituted. Solution Set A collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, typically shown in curly brackets. Addition Property of Equality A rule stating that adding the same value to both sides of an equation keeps the equation balanced. Subtraction Property of Equality A rule stating that subtracting the same value from both sides of an equation keeps the equation balanced. Equivalent Equations Different equations that have the same solution or solution set. First Degree Polynomial An algebraic expression where the highest exponent of the variable is one. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equal sign. Balance Scale A visual analogy used to illustrate that both sides of an equation must remain equal after operations. Standard Form A way of writing equations where terms are ordered, typically as ax + b = c for linear equations. Opposite Operations Operations that reverse each other's effects, such as addition and subtraction, used to isolate variables. Verification The process of checking a proposed solution by substituting it back into the original equation.
The Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality definitions
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