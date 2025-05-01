Linear Equation A mathematical statement with a variable raised only to the first power, often written as ax + b = c.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value that can change within an equation.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic expression.

Constant A fixed value in an equation that does not change or contain variables.

Solution A value for the variable that makes an equation a true statement when substituted.

Solution Set A collection of all values that satisfy a given equation, typically shown in curly brackets.