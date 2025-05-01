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The Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality quiz

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  • What is a linear equation and how is it generally written?
    A linear equation is an equation where the variable has a degree of one and is generally written as ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.
  • What does it mean for a value to be a solution to a linear equation?
    A solution is a value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted into the equation.
  • How can you verify if a given value is a solution to a linear equation?
    Substitute the value into the equation for the variable and check if both sides of the equation are equal.
  • What is the addition property of equality?
    The addition property of equality states that if a = b, then a + c = b + c for any real number c.
  • When should you use the addition property of equality when solving equations?
    Use the addition property when the equation involves subtraction, to cancel out the subtraction and isolate the variable.
  • What is the subtraction property of equality?
    The subtraction property of equality states that if a = b, then a - c = b - c for any real number c.
  • When should you use the subtraction property of equality when solving equations?
    Use the subtraction property when the equation involves addition, to cancel out the addition and isolate the variable.
  • Why must you perform the same operation on both sides of an equation?
    To maintain the balance and equality of the equation, ensuring both sides remain equal.
  • What is meant by 'isolating the variable' in an equation?
    Isolating the variable means rearranging the equation so the variable is alone on one side of the equation.
  • How do you write the solution set for a linear equation?
    Place the solution inside curly brackets, for example, {6} if x = 6 is the solution.
  • If you solve an equation and get x = 5, how can you check your answer?
    Substitute x = 5 back into the original equation and verify that both sides are equal.
  • What does it mean if substituting a value into an equation does not make both sides equal?
    It means that the value is not a solution to the equation.
  • Can a linear equation have a variable other than x? Give an example.
    Yes, any letter can be used as the variable, such as w in the equation 8w - 3 = 5.
  • What is the standard form of a linear equation?
    The standard form is ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.
  • What is the purpose of using properties of equality when solving equations?
    They allow you to create equivalent equations and systematically isolate the variable to find the solution.