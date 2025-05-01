What is a linear equation and how is it generally written? A linear equation is an equation where the variable has a degree of one and is generally written as ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0.

What does it mean for a value to be a solution to a linear equation? A solution is a value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted into the equation.

How can you verify if a given value is a solution to a linear equation? Substitute the value into the equation for the variable and check if both sides of the equation are equal.

What is the addition property of equality? The addition property of equality states that if a = b, then a + c = b + c for any real number c.

When should you use the addition property of equality when solving equations? Use the addition property when the equation involves subtraction, to cancel out the subtraction and isolate the variable.

What is the subtraction property of equality? The subtraction property of equality states that if a = b, then a - c = b - c for any real number c.