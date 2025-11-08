An equation is a mathematical statement asserting that two algebraic expressions are equal. A specific type of equation, known as a linear equation, can be expressed in the form \(ax + b = c\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are real numbers and \(a

eq 0\). This condition ensures the presence of a variable term, which is essential for the equation to be linear. The variable, commonly denoted as \(x\), can actually be any letter, and the term "linear" or "first degree equation" refers to the fact that the variable is raised to the power of one, indicating the equation's degree.

The solution to a linear equation is the value of the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into it. For example, consider the equation \$2x + 6 = 0\(. To determine if \)x = -3\( is a solution, substitute \)-3\( for \)x\(:

\[2(-3) + 6 = -6 + 6 = 0\]

Since the left side equals the right side, \)x = -3\( is indeed a solution. Conversely, for the equation \)5 = 8w - 3\(, substituting \)w = -1\( yields:

\[8(-1) - 3 = -8 - 3 = -11\]

Since \)5

eq -11\(, \)w = -1\( is not a solution. This illustrates the importance of verifying potential solutions by substitution.

The solution set of a linear equation is the collection of all values that satisfy the equation, typically expressed using curly brackets. For instance, the solution set for \)2x + 6 = 0\( with solution \)x = -3\( is written as \)\{-3\}$. Understanding how to identify and verify solutions is fundamental before progressing to solving linear equations algebraically.