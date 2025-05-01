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The Distributive Property definitions

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  • Distributive Property
    A rule connecting multiplication with addition or subtraction, allowing multiplication to be applied to each term inside parentheses.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms in an expression, indicating operations inside should be considered together.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an algebraic expression.
  • Constant
    A fixed value that does not change within an expression or equation.
  • Term
    A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include numbers, variables, or both.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign.
  • Subtraction
    An operation that can be viewed as adding a negative value, often used within parentheses in algebraic expressions.
  • Addition
    An operation combining values or terms, often grouped inside parentheses for distribution.
  • Multiplication
    An operation that can be distributed over addition or subtraction within parentheses according to a specific property.
  • Order of Operations
    A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in an expression.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or standard form, often by removing parentheses.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of an expression where like terms are combined and written in a conventional order.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and constants combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Commutative Property
    A rule stating that the order of multiplication does not affect the result, allowing flexibility in distributing factors.