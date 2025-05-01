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Distributive Property A rule connecting multiplication with addition or subtraction, allowing multiplication to be applied to each term inside parentheses. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms in an expression, indicating operations inside should be considered together. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an algebraic expression. Constant A fixed value that does not change within an expression or equation. Term A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include numbers, variables, or both. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, but lacking an equals sign. Subtraction An operation that can be viewed as adding a negative value, often used within parentheses in algebraic expressions. Addition An operation combining values or terms, often grouped inside parentheses for distribution. Multiplication An operation that can be distributed over addition or subtraction within parentheses according to a specific property. Order of Operations A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in an expression. Simplification The process of rewriting an expression in a more concise or standard form, often by removing parentheses. Standard Form An arrangement of an expression where like terms are combined and written in a conventional order. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and constants combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Commutative Property A rule stating that the order of multiplication does not affect the result, allowing flexibility in distributing factors.
The Distributive Property definitions
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