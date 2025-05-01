Distributive Property A rule connecting multiplication with addition or subtraction, allowing multiplication to be applied to each term inside parentheses.

Parentheses Symbols used to group terms in an expression, indicating operations inside should be considered together.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown or changeable value in an algebraic expression.

Constant A fixed value that does not change within an expression or equation.

Term A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include numbers, variables, or both.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term.