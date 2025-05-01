What does the distributive property allow you to do with multiplication and parentheses? It allows you to distribute multiplication to each term inside the parentheses.

How does the distributive property work with subtraction inside parentheses? You distribute the multiplication to both terms, treating subtraction as adding a negative, so a(b - c) = ab - ac.

What is the result of applying the distributive property to 2 × (4 + 5)? It becomes 2 × 4 + 2 × 5, which simplifies to 8 + 10 = 18.

Why is the distributive property useful when variables are involved? Because you can't combine variables and numbers directly, so you must distribute multiplication to each term.

How do you write 4(x - 8) without parentheses using the distributive property? It becomes 4x - 32.

If you have a constant on the right side of the parentheses, can you still use the distributive property? Yes, because multiplication is commutative, so the order does not matter.