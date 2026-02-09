The distributive property is a fundamental algebraic principle that connects multiplication and addition or subtraction within parentheses. It states that when a number or variable multiplies a sum or difference inside parentheses, you can distribute the multiplication to each term individually. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(a \times (b + c) = a \times b + a \times c\). This property also applies to subtraction, since subtraction can be viewed as adding a negative number, so \(a \times (b - c) = a \times b - a \times c\).

For example, consider the expression \$2 \times (4 + 5)\(. Using the order of operations, you first add inside the parentheses: \)4 + 5 = 9\(, then multiply: \)2 \times 9 = 18\(. Alternatively, applying the distributive property, you multiply 2 by each term inside the parentheses: \)2 \times 4 + 2 \times 5 = 8 + 10 = 18\(. Both methods yield the same result, confirming the validity of the distributive property.

This property becomes especially useful when dealing with variables, where addition or subtraction inside parentheses cannot be simplified directly. For instance, in the expression \)4 \times (x - 8)\(, since \)x\( is unknown, you cannot simplify inside the parentheses first. Instead, distribute the 4: \)4 \times x - 4 \times 8 = 4x - 32\(. This allows you to rewrite expressions without parentheses, facilitating further algebraic manipulation.

The distributive property also works when the multiplier is on the right side of the parentheses, due to the commutative property of multiplication (i.e., \)a \times b = b \times a\(). For example, in \) (4x + 2y - 7z) \times 3\(, you distribute the 3 to each term inside the parentheses: \)3 \times 4x + 3 \times 2y - 3 \times 7z = 12x + 6y - 21z$. This demonstrates that the distributive property applies regardless of the number of terms inside the parentheses or the position of the multiplier.

Understanding and applying the distributive property is essential for simplifying algebraic expressions, solving equations, and working with variables efficiently. It bridges the operations of multiplication and addition/subtraction, enabling the expansion and simplification of expressions in a consistent and reliable way.