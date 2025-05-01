Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Product Rule A rule stating that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, their exponents are added.

Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, showing repeated multiplication.

Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.

Addition Symbol A plus sign (+) used to indicate the operation of adding numbers or exponents.