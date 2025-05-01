Skip to main content
Back

The Product Rule definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Exponent
    A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Product Rule
    A rule stating that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, their exponents are added.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, showing repeated multiplication.
  • Multiplication Symbol
    A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.
  • Addition Symbol
    A plus sign (+) used to indicate the operation of adding numbers or exponents.
  • Simplest Form
    An expression that has been reduced so that no further simplification is possible.
  • Variable
    A letter or symbol representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic term.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, indicating repeated multiplication.
  • Term
    A single part of an expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of the sum of multiple terms, each with variables raised to whole-number exponents.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variables with exponents.