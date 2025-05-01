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Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a base, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Product Rule A rule stating that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, their exponents are added. Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, showing repeated multiplication. Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions. Addition Symbol A plus sign (+) used to indicate the operation of adding numbers or exponents. Simplest Form An expression that has been reduced so that no further simplification is possible. Variable A letter or symbol representing an unknown or changeable value in an expression. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable in an algebraic term. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, indicating repeated multiplication. Term A single part of an expression, which may be a number, a variable, or a product of both. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of the sum of multiple terms, each with variables raised to whole-number exponents. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a coefficient and variables with exponents.
The Product Rule definitions
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