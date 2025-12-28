Exponents represent repeated multiplication, where a number raised to a power indicates how many times it is multiplied by itself. For example, three squared means multiplying three by itself twice: 3 × 3. When working with expressions involving exponents, especially when multiplying or dividing them, specific rules help simplify these operations efficiently.

One fundamental rule is the product rule for exponents. This rule applies when multiplying two exponential expressions that share the same base. Instead of multiplying the bases repeatedly, you add the exponents. For instance, multiplying 4² by 4¹ is equivalent to 4 raised to the power of 2 + 1, which equals 4³. This works because 4² × 4¹ expands to 4 × 4 × 4, or 4 multiplied by itself three times.

Mathematically, the product rule is expressed as:

\[a^m \times a^n = a^{m+n}\]

where a is the base, and m and n are the exponents.

For example, consider multiplying (-3)⁵ by (-3)². Since the base is the same (-3), add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7. The simplified expression is (-3)⁷, which evaluates to -2,871.

Another example is multiplying x³⁰ by x⁷⁰. Both have the base x, so add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100. The simplified form is x¹⁰⁰.

It is important to recognize the symbols used for multiplication. The letter "x" can represent a variable, so a dot (·) is often used to indicate multiplication to avoid confusion. Regardless of the symbol, the product rule remains the same: when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, add the exponents.

Understanding and applying the product rule for exponents allows for efficient simplification and manipulation of exponential expressions, which is essential in algebra and higher-level mathematics.