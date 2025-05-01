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What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2? An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base, so 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice. What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents. How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule? You add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so 4^2 × 4^1 = 4^3. What is the simplified form of (-3)^5 × (-3)^2? Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so the answer is (-3)^7. Why is it important to check if the bases are the same before applying the product rule? The product rule only applies when the bases are the same; otherwise, you cannot simply add the exponents. How do you simplify x^30 × x^70? Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so x^30 × x^70 = x^100. What is the value of (-3)^7? (-3)^7 equals -2,871. What symbol is commonly used for multiplication in algebra to avoid confusion with the variable x? A dot (·) is commonly used for multiplication to avoid confusion with the variable x. What should you do if you see two exponential expressions with the same base being multiplied? You should add the exponents to simplify the expression. How can you remember the product rule for exponents? You can remember it because both multiplication and addition use cross-like symbols, and you add exponents when multiplying. What is the simplified form of a^m × a^n? The simplified form is a^(m+n). If you have 2^4 × 2^3, what is the result using the product rule? Add the exponents: 4 + 3 = 7, so 2^4 × 2^3 = 2^7. Why is the product rule essential for simplifying polynomials and monomials? It allows you to combine like terms with exponents efficiently, making expressions simpler to work with. What does x^1 mean in exponential notation? x^1 means x is used as a factor once, or simply x. What is the first step before applying the product rule to two exponential expressions? Check that both expressions have the same base.
The Product Rule quiz
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