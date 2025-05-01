What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2? An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base, so 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice.

What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents.

How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule? You add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so 4^2 × 4^1 = 4^3.

What is the simplified form of (-3)^5 × (-3)^2? Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so the answer is (-3)^7.

Why is it important to check if the bases are the same before applying the product rule? The product rule only applies when the bases are the same; otherwise, you cannot simply add the exponents.

How do you simplify x^30 × x^70? Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so x^30 × x^70 = x^100.