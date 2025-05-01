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The Product Rule quiz

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  • What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2?
    An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base, so 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice.
  • What is the product rule for exponents?
    The product rule states that when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents.
  • How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule?
    You add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so 4^2 × 4^1 = 4^3.
  • What is the simplified form of (-3)^5 × (-3)^2?
    Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so the answer is (-3)^7.
  • Why is it important to check if the bases are the same before applying the product rule?
    The product rule only applies when the bases are the same; otherwise, you cannot simply add the exponents.
  • How do you simplify x^30 × x^70?
    Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so x^30 × x^70 = x^100.
  • What is the value of (-3)^7?
    (-3)^7 equals -2,871.
  • What symbol is commonly used for multiplication in algebra to avoid confusion with the variable x?
    A dot (·) is commonly used for multiplication to avoid confusion with the variable x.
  • What should you do if you see two exponential expressions with the same base being multiplied?
    You should add the exponents to simplify the expression.
  • How can you remember the product rule for exponents?
    You can remember it because both multiplication and addition use cross-like symbols, and you add exponents when multiplying.
  • What is the simplified form of a^m × a^n?
    The simplified form is a^(m+n).
  • If you have 2^4 × 2^3, what is the result using the product rule?
    Add the exponents: 4 + 3 = 7, so 2^4 × 2^3 = 2^7.
  • Why is the product rule essential for simplifying polynomials and monomials?
    It allows you to combine like terms with exponents efficiently, making expressions simpler to work with.
  • What does x^1 mean in exponential notation?
    x^1 means x is used as a factor once, or simply x.
  • What is the first step before applying the product rule to two exponential expressions?
    Check that both expressions have the same base.