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Radical A mathematical expression involving a root, such as a square root or cube root, indicated by a radical symbol. Radicand The value or expression inside the radical symbol that is being rooted, such as the 7 in square root of 7. Index The small number written above and to the left of the radical symbol, indicating the degree of the root. Like Radicals Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction. Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, which cannot be directly combined. Perfect Power A number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an exponent matching the radical's index, such as 4 for square roots. Simplification The process of rewriting a radical expression by factoring out perfect powers to make combining possible. Square Root A radical with an index of 2, representing a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the radicand. Cube Root A radical with an index of 3, representing a value that, when used three times in multiplication, gives the radicand. Constant A fixed numerical value in an expression, often appearing as a coefficient in front of a radical. Coefficient The numerical factor placed in front of a radical, indicating how many times the radical is counted. Product The result of multiplying two or more values, often used when breaking down radicands for simplification. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and mathematical operations, including radicals, that represents a value. Addition The operation of combining values, only possible for like radicals by summing their coefficients. Subtraction The operation of removing values, only possible for like radicals by subtracting their coefficients.
Adding and Subtracting Radicals definitions
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