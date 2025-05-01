Radical A mathematical expression involving a root, such as a square root or cube root, indicated by a radical symbol.

Radicand The value or expression inside the radical symbol that is being rooted, such as the 7 in square root of 7.

Index The small number written above and to the left of the radical symbol, indicating the degree of the root.

Like Radicals Radical expressions with identical radicands and indexes, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction.

Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, which cannot be directly combined.

Perfect Power A number that can be expressed as an integer raised to an exponent matching the radical's index, such as 4 for square roots.