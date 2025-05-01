1. Review of Real Numbers
Simplifying Fractions
1. Review of Real Numbers
Simplifying Fractions
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(A)10views
- Multiple Choice
From the choices, select the fraction equivalent to the given fraction.
(B)7views
- Multiple Choice
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(A)6views
- Multiple Choice
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
(B)8views