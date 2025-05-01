What are 'like radicals' in the context of adding and subtracting radicals? Like radicals have the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined.

Can you add 3√7 and 2√7 together? If so, what is the result? Yes, you can add them because they are like radicals; the result is 5√7.

Why can't you add √7 and ³√7 together? You can't add them because they have different indexes (square root vs. cube root), so they are not like radicals.

What mistake do students often make when adding √7 + √7? Students often incorrectly write √7 + √7 as √14, but the correct answer is 2√7.

What should you do before adding or subtracting radicals that are not like each other? You should simplify the radicals by factoring out perfect powers to try to make them like radicals.

How do you simplify √20 before adding it to √5? Break down √20 into √4 × √5, which simplifies to 2√5, making it possible to combine with √5.