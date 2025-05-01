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Rational Expression A fraction with polynomials in both the numerator and denominator, requiring algebraic manipulation for operations. Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, found by factoring and multiplying unique binomial factors. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in denominators for finding common factors. Equivalent Expression A rewritten form of a rational expression with a new denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors. Missing Factor A term needed to multiply a rational expression so its denominator matches the least common denominator. Numerator The top part of a rational expression, combined or distributed when adding or subtracting expressions. Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, factored and matched to create common denominators. Distribution The process of multiplying each term inside parentheses by a factor, used to simplify numerators. Simplification The process of combining like terms and reducing expressions to their most concise form. Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, forming numerators and denominators. Term A single part of a polynomial, separated by addition or subtraction, often combined during simplification. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, manipulated during distribution and combination. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, affecting the degree of polynomials. Common Denominator A shared denominator between rational expressions, allowing for addition or subtraction of numerators. Factoring The process of breaking down expressions into products of simpler terms, essential for finding common denominators.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators definitions
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