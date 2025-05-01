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Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators definitions

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  • Rational Expression
    A fraction with polynomials in both the numerator and denominator, requiring algebraic manipulation for operations.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest expression that all denominators share, found by factoring and multiplying unique binomial factors.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in denominators for finding common factors.
  • Equivalent Expression
    A rewritten form of a rational expression with a new denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors.
  • Missing Factor
    A term needed to multiply a rational expression so its denominator matches the least common denominator.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a rational expression, combined or distributed when adding or subtracting expressions.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a rational expression, factored and matched to create common denominators.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying each term inside parentheses by a factor, used to simplify numerators.
  • Simplification
    The process of combining like terms and reducing expressions to their most concise form.
  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, forming numerators and denominators.
  • Term
    A single part of a polynomial, separated by addition or subtraction, often combined during simplification.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, manipulated during distribution and combination.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, affecting the degree of polynomials.
  • Common Denominator
    A shared denominator between rational expressions, allowing for addition or subtraction of numerators.
  • Factoring
    The process of breaking down expressions into products of simpler terms, essential for finding common denominators.