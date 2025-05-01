Rational Expression A fraction with polynomials in both the numerator and denominator, requiring algebraic manipulation for operations.

Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, found by factoring and multiplying unique binomial factors.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in denominators for finding common factors.

Equivalent Expression A rewritten form of a rational expression with a new denominator, achieved by multiplying by missing factors.

Missing Factor A term needed to multiply a rational expression so its denominator matches the least common denominator.

Numerator The top part of a rational expression, combined or distributed when adding or subtracting expressions.