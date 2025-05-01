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What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with different denominators? The first step is to find the least common denominator (LCD) of the rational expressions. How do you find the LCD for rational expressions with binomial denominators? Factor each denominator and multiply together all unique factors to get the LCD. What do you do after finding the LCD when adding rational expressions? Rewrite each rational expression with the LCD as the new denominator by multiplying by missing factors. Why do you multiply the numerator and denominator by the missing factor? Multiplying by the missing factor creates equivalent rational expressions with the same denominator. What is the LCD for the denominators 30x and 20x²? The LCD is 60x². How do you combine the numerators once the denominators are the same? Add or subtract the numerators and keep the common denominator. What is the result of adding 2x/30x and 3/20x² after rewriting with the LCD? The result is (2x + 3) / 60x². How do you write 2/(x+4) and 7/(x-8) as a single rational expression? Multiply each by the missing factor to get a common denominator, then combine the numerators. What is the LCD for denominators x+4 and x-8? The LCD is (x+4)(x-8). What is the numerator after combining 2/(x+4) and 7/(x-8) with the LCD? The numerator is 2(x-8) - 7(x+4). How do you simplify the numerator 2(x-8) - 7(x+4)? Distribute and combine like terms to get -5x - 44. What is the fully simplified rational expression for 2/(x+4) - 7/(x-8)? The simplified expression is (-5x - 44) / [(x+4)(x-8)]. Why is it important to factor denominators when finding the LCD? Factoring ensures you include all unique factors needed for the LCD. What should you do if the numerators cannot be combined further after addition or subtraction? Leave the numerators as they are and write the final expression over the common denominator. What algebraic concepts are reinforced when adding and subtracting rational expressions? This process reinforces understanding of polynomials, terms, coefficients, and exponents.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators quiz
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