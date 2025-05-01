What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with different denominators? The first step is to find the least common denominator (LCD) of the rational expressions.

How do you find the LCD for rational expressions with binomial denominators? Factor each denominator and multiply together all unique factors to get the LCD.

What do you do after finding the LCD when adding rational expressions? Rewrite each rational expression with the LCD as the new denominator by multiplying by missing factors.

Why do you multiply the numerator and denominator by the missing factor? Multiplying by the missing factor creates equivalent rational expressions with the same denominator.

What is the LCD for the denominators 30x and 20x²? The LCD is 60x².

How do you combine the numerators once the denominators are the same? Add or subtract the numerators and keep the common denominator.