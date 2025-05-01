Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term increases or decreases by the same fixed amount between consecutive terms.

Common Difference The fixed value added or subtracted between any two consecutive terms, often represented by the letter d.

General Term A formula that allows calculation of any term in the sequence using its position, the first term, and the common difference.

First Term The initial value in the sequence, often labeled as a1, which serves as the starting point for calculations.

Consecutive Terms Two terms that appear one after the other in the sequence, used to determine the common difference.

Index The position number of a term in the sequence, usually denoted by n, indicating which term is being referenced.