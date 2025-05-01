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Arithmetic Sequence A list of numbers where each term increases or decreases by the same fixed amount between consecutive terms. Common Difference The fixed value added or subtracted between any two consecutive terms, often represented by the letter d. General Term A formula that allows calculation of any term in the sequence using its position, the first term, and the common difference. First Term The initial value in the sequence, often labeled as a1, which serves as the starting point for calculations. Consecutive Terms Two terms that appear one after the other in the sequence, used to determine the common difference. Index The position number of a term in the sequence, usually denoted by n, indicating which term is being referenced. Formula An algebraic expression used to find specific terms or properties of the sequence, such as an=a1+(n-1)×d. Pattern A recognizable regularity in the sequence, often based on the repeated addition or subtraction of the common difference. Sequence An ordered list of numbers arranged according to a specific rule or relationship. Term An individual value in the sequence, identified by its position and calculated using the general term formula. Variable A symbol, often n or d, used in formulas to represent unknown or changing values within the sequence. Simplification The process of rewriting a formula or expression in a more concise or manageable form, such as combining constants. Negative Common Difference A situation where the fixed value between terms is less than zero, causing the sequence to decrease. Algebra A branch of mathematics used to manipulate formulas and solve for unknowns within the sequence context. Nth Term The value at a specific position in the sequence, calculated using the general term formula and the index n.
Arithmetic Sequences definitions
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