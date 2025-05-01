What is an arithmetic sequence? An arithmetic sequence is a sequence where each term differs from the previous one by a constant amount called the common difference.

How do you recognize an arithmetic sequence? You recognize an arithmetic sequence if the difference between consecutive terms is always the same.

What is the common difference in an arithmetic sequence? The common difference, denoted as d, is the fixed amount added or subtracted to each term to get the next term.

How do you calculate the common difference d? You subtract any term from the next consecutive term, such as d = a2 - a1.

If the first term is 2 and the second term is 6, what is the common difference? The common difference is 6 - 2 = 4.

What does a negative common difference indicate in an arithmetic sequence? A negative common difference means you subtract the same value each time to get the next term.