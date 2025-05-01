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Quadratic Equation An expression involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant, often solved for variable values. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, resulting in a specific quadratic structure. Square Root Property A principle allowing solutions of equations where a squared quantity equals a constant by taking square roots. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used in forming squared expressions. Constant Term A value in a polynomial that does not contain any variables and affects the equation's balance. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a polynomial, crucial for splitting terms during the process. Standard Form A way of writing a quadratic equation as ax² + bx + c, organizing terms by degree. Area Model A visual representation using squares and rectangles to illustrate polynomial terms and their relationships. Side Length A measure used in the area model to represent variable and constant values in geometric diagrams. Difference The value needed to adjust constant terms when transforming a quadratic into a perfect square trinomial. Solution A value for the variable that satisfies the quadratic equation, often found after completing the square. Equality A balanced equation showing two expressions are equivalent, essential for solving quadratics. Rectangle A geometric shape used in the area model to represent linear terms split during the process. Practice Problems Exercises designed to reinforce understanding and application of completing the square. Check A step involving substituting solutions back into the original equation to verify correctness.
Completing the Square definitions
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