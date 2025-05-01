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What is the main goal of completing the square when solving a quadratic equation? The main goal is to rewrite the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial, making it possible to solve using the square root property. How do you represent the x^2 term visually when completing the square? You represent x^2 as the area of a square with side lengths x and x. Why do we split the linear term's coefficient in half when completing the square? We split it in half to create two equal rectangles that help form a larger square, matching the structure of a binomial squared. What is the algebraic form of a perfect square trinomial? It is written as (x + a)^2, which expands to x^2 + 2ax + a^2. How do you determine the constant to add when completing the square? You square half of the linear coefficient and add that value to both sides to balance the equation. What do you do after rewriting the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial? You use the square root property to solve for x. In the example x^2 + 6x + 12, what value is added to complete the square? You add 9, since (6/2)^2 = 9. How do you adjust the equation after completing the square if the original constant is different? You add or subtract the difference between the new constant and the original constant to both sides. What is the next step after expressing x^2 + 2x - 8 as (x + 1)^2 - 9? Set (x + 1)^2 - 9 equal to zero and solve for x. What are the solutions to x^2 + 2x - 8 = 0 after completing the square? The solutions are x = 2 and x = -4. Why is completing the square considered a universal method for solving quadratics? Because it can be used to solve any quadratic equation, regardless of its form. What property allows you to solve for x after completing the square? The square root property allows you to solve for x once the equation is in the form (x + a)^2 = b. How can you check your solutions after solving a quadratic by completing the square? Plug the solutions back into the original equation to verify that they satisfy it. What is the first step in completing the square for a quadratic equation? Represent the quadratic in the form x^2 + bx + c and prepare to split the linear term. What does the process of completing the square reinforce about quadratic equations? It reinforces understanding of terms, coefficients, and the structure of polynomials in standard form.
Completing the Square quiz
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