What is the main goal of completing the square when solving a quadratic equation? The main goal is to rewrite the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial, making it possible to solve using the square root property.

How do you represent the x^2 term visually when completing the square? You represent x^2 as the area of a square with side lengths x and x.

Why do we split the linear term's coefficient in half when completing the square? We split it in half to create two equal rectangles that help form a larger square, matching the structure of a binomial squared.

What is the algebraic form of a perfect square trinomial? It is written as (x + a)^2, which expands to x^2 + 2ax + a^2.

How do you determine the constant to add when completing the square? You square half of the linear coefficient and add that value to both sides to balance the equation.

What do you do after rewriting the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial? You use the square root property to solve for x.