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Function Composition Substituting one function into another, resulting in a new expression with combined operations and variables. Composite Function A new function formed by inserting one function's output into another's input, often written as f(g(x)). Notation Symbols like f(g(x)) or f∘g(x) used to represent the process of combining two functions. Inside Function The function placed within another, providing input for the outer function in a composition. Outside Function The function that receives the output of another function as its input during composition. Domain The set of input values for which a function or composite function is defined, considering all restrictions. Restriction A limitation on input values, such as avoiding negative radicands or zero denominators, affecting the domain. Radicand The expression under a square root sign, which must be non-negative for real-valued functions. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, which must not equal zero to keep the function defined. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number powers and coefficients. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials, expanding them into a polynomial by combining terms. Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, often used in multiplication and simplification. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form by combining like terms and applying operations. Evaluation Substituting specific values into a function or composite function to obtain a numerical result. Square Root A mathematical operation that finds a value which, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number.
Composition of Functions definitions
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