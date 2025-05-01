Function Composition Substituting one function into another, resulting in a new expression with combined operations and variables.

Composite Function A new function formed by inserting one function's output into another's input, often written as f(g(x)).

Notation Symbols like f(g(x)) or f∘g(x) used to represent the process of combining two functions.

Inside Function The function placed within another, providing input for the outer function in a composition.

Outside Function The function that receives the output of another function as its input during composition.

Domain The set of input values for which a function or composite function is defined, considering all restrictions.