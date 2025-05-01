What does function composition involve? Function composition involves substituting one function into another, such as f(g(x)), to create a new expression or function.

How do you evaluate f(7) for f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10? Replace all x's with 7, calculate 7^2 + 3*7 - 10, which equals 60.

What is the result of composing f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10 with g(x) = x - 2 to find f(g(x))? Replace x in f(x) with g(x), giving (x - 2)^2 + 3(x - 2) - 10, which simplifies to x^2 - x - 12.

How is the notation f ∘ g(x) interpreted? It means f(g(x)), where g(x) is the inside function and f(x) is the outside function.

What is f(g(x)) for f(x) = x + 4 and g(x) = x^2 - 3? Replace x in f(x) with g(x), resulting in x^2 - 3 + 4, which simplifies to x^2 + 1.

How do you find g(f(x)) for f(x) = x + 4 and g(x) = x^2 - 3? Replace x in g(x) with f(x), giving (x + 4)^2 - 3, which simplifies to x^2 + 8x + 13.