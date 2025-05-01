Exponent Notation A compact way to show repeated multiplication using a base and a small number above it, indicating how many times the base is multiplied.

Base The number being repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, shown as the main value in exponent notation.

Exponent The small number above the base in exponent notation, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.

Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, often described as the base to a certain value.

Squared A special term for a base raised to the exponent two, representing multiplication of the base by itself once.

Cubed A special term for a base raised to the exponent three, representing multiplication of the base by itself twice.