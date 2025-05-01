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Exponent Notation A compact way to show repeated multiplication using a base and a small number above it, indicating how many times the base is multiplied. Base The number being repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, shown as the main value in exponent notation. Exponent The small number above the base in exponent notation, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, often described as the base to a certain value. Squared A special term for a base raised to the exponent two, representing multiplication of the base by itself once. Cubed A special term for a base raised to the exponent three, representing multiplication of the base by itself twice. Product The outcome of multiplying numbers together, especially when expanding exponential expressions into repeated multiplication. Even Power An exponent that is an even number, which results in a positive value when a negative base is used. Odd Power An exponent that is an odd number, which results in a negative value when a negative base is used. Parentheses Symbols used to clarify which part of an expression is the base, affecting whether the negative sign is included in repeated multiplication. Negative Base A base value less than zero in exponent notation, which changes the sign of the result depending on the exponent. Standard Form A way of writing expressions where each term is shown with its base and exponent, making calculations and comparisons easier. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, often written using exponent notation. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, each possibly containing bases and exponents. Repeated Multiplication The process of multiplying the same number by itself several times, which exponent notation simplifies.
Evaluating Exponents definitions
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