Skip to main content
Back

Evaluating Expressions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, letters, and operations, where letters stand for values that can change.
  • Variable
    A letter used to represent a value that can change, commonly seen as x, y, or z in mathematical phrases.
  • Coefficient
    A fixed number placed in front of a letter, showing how many times the letter is multiplied in a mathematical phrase.
  • Constant
    A number in a mathematical phrase that stands alone, never paired with a letter, and its value does not change.
  • Operation
    A mathematical action such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used to combine numbers and letters.
  • Exponent
    A small number written above and to the right of a letter or number, showing repeated multiplication.
  • Term
    A single part of a mathematical phrase, made up of numbers, letters, or both, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Polynomial
    A mathematical phrase with several parts, each made of numbers and letters, combined using addition or subtraction.
  • Monomial
    A mathematical phrase with only one part, made of numbers and letters multiplied together.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent found on any letter in a mathematical phrase, showing its complexity.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing a mathematical phrase so that parts are ordered by decreasing exponent values.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method for writing very large or small numbers using powers of ten, making calculations easier.
  • Order of Operations
    A set of rules for which mathematical actions to perform first when solving a phrase.
  • Multivariable Polynomial
    A mathematical phrase with several parts and more than one letter, each part possibly having different letters.