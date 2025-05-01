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Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, letters, and operations, where letters stand for values that can change. Variable A letter used to represent a value that can change, commonly seen as x, y, or z in mathematical phrases. Coefficient A fixed number placed in front of a letter, showing how many times the letter is multiplied in a mathematical phrase. Constant A number in a mathematical phrase that stands alone, never paired with a letter, and its value does not change. Operation A mathematical action such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used to combine numbers and letters. Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a letter or number, showing repeated multiplication. Term A single part of a mathematical phrase, made up of numbers, letters, or both, separated by plus or minus signs. Polynomial A mathematical phrase with several parts, each made of numbers and letters, combined using addition or subtraction. Monomial A mathematical phrase with only one part, made of numbers and letters multiplied together. Degree The highest exponent found on any letter in a mathematical phrase, showing its complexity. Standard Form A way of writing a mathematical phrase so that parts are ordered by decreasing exponent values. Scientific Notation A method for writing very large or small numbers using powers of ten, making calculations easier. Order of Operations A set of rules for which mathematical actions to perform first when solving a phrase. Multivariable Polynomial A mathematical phrase with several parts and more than one letter, each part possibly having different letters.
Evaluating Expressions definitions
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