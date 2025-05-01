Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, letters, and operations, where letters stand for values that can change.

Variable A letter used to represent a value that can change, commonly seen as x, y, or z in mathematical phrases.

Coefficient A fixed number placed in front of a letter, showing how many times the letter is multiplied in a mathematical phrase.

Constant A number in a mathematical phrase that stands alone, never paired with a letter, and its value does not change.

Operation A mathematical action such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used to combine numbers and letters.

Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a letter or number, showing repeated multiplication.