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What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change. What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression. What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached. How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? To evaluate an expression, substitute the variable(s) with the given value(s) and perform the operations. In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient? The coefficient is 2. In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant? The constant is 5. What does the value of a variable do in an expression? The value of a variable can change or vary depending on what it is replaced with. What is the result of evaluating 2x + 5 when x = 4? The result is 13. How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable, like 1/2a + 4b? Replace each variable with its given value and perform the operations. What is the result of evaluating 1/2a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6? The result is -19. What operation should you perform first when evaluating negative 8y^3 for y = 2? First, calculate the exponent: 2^3. What is 2^3 (2 cubed)? 2^3 equals 8. What is the result of evaluating -8y^3 when y = 2? The result is -64. What does the word 'constant' mean in algebra? It means the value does not change; it stays the same. Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra? It helps in working with polynomials, monomials, and multivariable polynomials, which are foundational for more advanced concepts.
Evaluating Expressions quiz
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