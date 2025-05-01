What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.

What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.

What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached.

How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? To evaluate an expression, substitute the variable(s) with the given value(s) and perform the operations.

In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient? The coefficient is 2.

In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant? The constant is 5.