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Evaluating Expressions quiz

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  • What is a variable in an algebraic expression?
    A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.
  • What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression?
    A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.
  • What is a constant in an algebraic expression?
    A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached.
  • How do you evaluate an algebraic expression?
    To evaluate an expression, substitute the variable(s) with the given value(s) and perform the operations.
  • In the expression 2x + 5, what is the coefficient?
    The coefficient is 2.
  • In the expression 2x + 5, what is the constant?
    The constant is 5.
  • What does the value of a variable do in an expression?
    The value of a variable can change or vary depending on what it is replaced with.
  • What is the result of evaluating 2x + 5 when x = 4?
    The result is 13.
  • How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable, like 1/2a + 4b?
    Replace each variable with its given value and perform the operations.
  • What is the result of evaluating 1/2a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6?
    The result is -19.
  • What operation should you perform first when evaluating negative 8y^3 for y = 2?
    First, calculate the exponent: 2^3.
  • What is 2^3 (2 cubed)?
    2^3 equals 8.
  • What is the result of evaluating -8y^3 when y = 2?
    The result is -64.
  • What does the word 'constant' mean in algebra?
    It means the value does not change; it stays the same.
  • Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra?
    It helps in working with polynomials, monomials, and multivariable polynomials, which are foundational for more advanced concepts.