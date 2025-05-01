Exponential Function A mathematical relationship where a constant positive number is raised to a variable power, producing rapid growth or decay.

Base A fixed positive number, not equal to one, that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Exponent A variable or expression indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in an exponential function.

Power The value or expression to which the base is raised, often containing a variable in exponential functions.

Polynomial Function A mathematical expression with variables as bases and fixed exponents, differing from exponential functions.

Fractional Base A constant positive fraction used as the base in an exponential function, provided it is not equal to one.