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Exponential Function A mathematical relationship where a constant positive number is raised to a variable power, producing rapid growth or decay. Base A fixed positive number, not equal to one, that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Exponent A variable or expression indicating how many times the base is used as a factor in an exponential function. Power The value or expression to which the base is raised, often containing a variable in exponential functions. Polynomial Function A mathematical expression with variables as bases and fixed exponents, differing from exponential functions. Fractional Base A constant positive fraction used as the base in an exponential function, provided it is not equal to one. Negative Exponent An exponent less than zero, resulting in the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive value of the exponent. Reciprocal A value obtained by dividing one by a given number, often used when handling negative exponents. Caret Key A calculator symbol (^) used to indicate exponentiation, allowing entry of bases and powers. Growth A pattern in exponential functions where values increase rapidly as the exponent rises. Decay A pattern in exponential functions where values decrease quickly as the exponent becomes more negative. Constant A fixed value that does not change, required for the base in exponential functions. Variable A symbol representing a value that can change, commonly found in the exponent of exponential functions. Calculator A tool used to compute exponential values, especially for non-integer or large exponents. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations forming a mathematical statement, such as those in exponential functions.
Exponential Functions definitions
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