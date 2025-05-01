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What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? A polynomial function has a variable as the base and a constant exponent, while an exponential function has a constant base and a variable exponent. What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be constant, positive, and not equal to 1. Why is f(y) = 1^y not considered an exponential function? Because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be equal to 1. In the function f(x) = 2/3^x, what is the base and what is the power? The base is 2/3 and the power is x. How do you evaluate an exponential function for a given value of x? Substitute the value for x into the exponent and calculate the result using exponent rules. What does a negative exponent in an exponential function indicate? A negative exponent means you take the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent. How would you evaluate f(x) = 2^x for x = -3? You calculate 2^-3, which equals 1/(2^3) or 1/8. Why might you use a calculator when evaluating exponential functions? You use a calculator for non-integer or large exponents that are difficult to compute by hand. What key on a calculator is typically used to enter exponents? The caret key (^) is used to raise a number to a power. If f(x) = 2^x, what is f(4)? f(4) is 2^4, which equals 16. If f(x) = 2^x, what is f(3.14) approximately? f(3.14) is approximately 8.815 when calculated with a calculator. If f(x) = 2^x, what is f(12)? f(12) is 2^12, which equals 4096. Can the base of an exponential function be a fraction? Yes, as long as the fraction is constant, positive, and not equal to 1. In the function f(x) = 10^(x+1), what is the power? The power is x+1. What distinguishes exponential growth or decay from polynomial growth? Exponential functions grow or decay much faster because the variable is in headlines the exponent, not the base.
Exponential Functions quiz
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