What is the main difference between a polynomial function and an exponential function? A polynomial function has a variable as the base and a constant exponent, while an exponential function has a constant base and a variable exponent.

What are the three requirements for the base of an exponential function? The base must be constant, positive, and not equal to 1.

Why is f(y) = 1^y not considered an exponential function? Because the base is 1, which does not meet the requirement that the base cannot be equal to 1.

In the function f(x) = 2/3^x, what is the base and what is the power? The base is 2/3 and the power is x.

How do you evaluate an exponential function for a given value of x? Substitute the value for x into the exponent and calculate the result using exponent rules.

What does a negative exponent in an exponential function indicate? A negative exponent means you take the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.