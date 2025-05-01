Factorial Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.

Exclamation Point Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions.

Whole Number Value used in factorial calculations, starting from a specific integer and counting down to 1.

Product Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers together, as seen in factorials.

Sequence Ordered list of numbers used in factorial calculations, decreasing by 1 each step.

Series Collection of terms, often involving factorials, used in advanced algebraic expressions.