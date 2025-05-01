Back
Factorial Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point. Exclamation Point Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions. Whole Number Value used in factorial calculations, starting from a specific integer and counting down to 1. Product Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers together, as seen in factorials. Sequence Ordered list of numbers used in factorial calculations, decreasing by 1 each step. Series Collection of terms, often involving factorials, used in advanced algebraic expressions. Combinatorics Field where factorials help count arrangements and solve problems involving combinations. Probability Area where factorials simplify calculations for outcomes and events. Expression Mathematical phrase that may include factorials for simplification or evaluation. Formula Rule or equation, such as n times n minus 1 factorial, used to simplify factorials. Variable Symbol representing a number in factorial expressions, often denoted as n. Division Operation where factorials can be simplified by canceling common terms. Simplification Process of reducing factorial expressions using formulas and cancellation. Table Organized display of factorial values for different whole numbers. Pattern Recognizable repetition in factorial calculations, such as each value being the previous multiplied by a new number.
Factorials definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15