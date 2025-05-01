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Factorials definitions

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  • Factorial
    Operation multiplying all whole numbers from a given value down to 1, denoted by an exclamation point.
  • Exclamation Point
    Symbol used to indicate the factorial operation in mathematical expressions.
  • Whole Number
    Value used in factorial calculations, starting from a specific integer and counting down to 1.
  • Product
    Result of multiplying a sequence of numbers together, as seen in factorials.
  • Sequence
    Ordered list of numbers used in factorial calculations, decreasing by 1 each step.
  • Series
    Collection of terms, often involving factorials, used in advanced algebraic expressions.
  • Combinatorics
    Field where factorials help count arrangements and solve problems involving combinations.
  • Probability
    Area where factorials simplify calculations for outcomes and events.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase that may include factorials for simplification or evaluation.
  • Formula
    Rule or equation, such as n times n minus 1 factorial, used to simplify factorials.
  • Variable
    Symbol representing a number in factorial expressions, often denoted as n.
  • Division
    Operation where factorials can be simplified by canceling common terms.
  • Simplification
    Process of reducing factorial expressions using formulas and cancellation.
  • Table
    Organized display of factorial values for different whole numbers.
  • Pattern
    Recognizable repetition in factorial calculations, such as each value being the previous multiplied by a new number.