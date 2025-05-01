Back
What does the exclamation point after a number (e.g., 4!) represent in mathematics? It represents the factorial operation, which is the product of all whole numbers from that number down to 1. How do you calculate 3 factorial (3!)? Multiply 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 6. What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)? 0! is defined as 1. How can you express n factorial (n!) in terms of the previous factorial? n! = n × (n-1)! What is the value of 5 factorial (5!)? 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. How can you simplify 100! divided by 99! (100!/99!)? It simplifies to 100, because 100! = 100 × 99! and the 99! cancels out. What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)? 1! = 1. How do you calculate 4 × 3! using factorial properties? 4 × 3! is the same as 4! which equals 24. What is the value of 2 factorial (2!)? 2! = 2 × 1 = 2. If n = 6, how can you write 6! using the previous factorial? 6! = 6 × 5!. Why is 0! defined as 1? By the recursive definition of factorials, 1! = 1 × 0!, so 0! must be 1 for the pattern to work. What operation does the factorial symbol represent? It represents multiplying all whole numbers from the given number down to 1. How does recognizing factorial patterns help in algebra? It allows you to simplify complex expressions and calculations efficiently. In what mathematical areas do factorials commonly appear? They appear in sequences, series, combinatorics, and probability. What is the value of 4 factorial (4!)? 4! = 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24.
Factorials quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15