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Factorials quiz

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  • What does the exclamation point after a number (e.g., 4!) represent in mathematics?
    It represents the factorial operation, which is the product of all whole numbers from that number down to 1.
  • How do you calculate 3 factorial (3!)?
    Multiply 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 6.
  • What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)?
    0! is defined as 1.
  • How can you express n factorial (n!) in terms of the previous factorial?
    n! = n × (n-1)!
  • What is the value of 5 factorial (5!)?
    5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120.
  • How can you simplify 100! divided by 99! (100!/99!)?
    It simplifies to 100, because 100! = 100 × 99! and the 99! cancels out.
  • What is the value of 1 factorial (1!)?
    1! = 1.
  • How do you calculate 4 × 3! using factorial properties?
    4 × 3! is the same as 4! which equals 24.
  • What is the value of 2 factorial (2!)?
    2! = 2 × 1 = 2.
  • If n = 6, how can you write 6! using the previous factorial?
    6! = 6 × 5!.
  • Why is 0! defined as 1?
    By the recursive definition of factorials, 1! = 1 × 0!, so 0! must be 1 for the pattern to work.
  • What operation does the factorial symbol represent?
    It represents multiplying all whole numbers from the given number down to 1.
  • How does recognizing factorial patterns help in algebra?
    It allows you to simplify complex expressions and calculations efficiently.
  • In what mathematical areas do factorials commonly appear?
    They appear in sequences, series, combinatorics, and probability.
  • What is the value of 4 factorial (4!)?
    4! = 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24.