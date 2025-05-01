What does the exclamation point after a number (e.g., 4!) represent in mathematics? It represents the factorial operation, which is the product of all whole numbers from that number down to 1.

How do you calculate 3 factorial (3!)? Multiply 3 × 2 × 1, which equals 6.

What is the value of 0 factorial (0!)? 0! is defined as 1.

How can you express n factorial (n!) in terms of the previous factorial? n! = n × (n-1)!

What is the value of 5 factorial (5!)? 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120.

How can you simplify 100! divided by 99! (100!/99!)? It simplifies to 100, because 100! = 100 × 99! and the 99! cancels out.