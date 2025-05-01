Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often combined using addition or subtraction.

Term A single part of an expression, usually consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) with exponents.

Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or variables in a term.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression or equation.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term.

Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables.