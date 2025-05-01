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Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, often combined using addition or subtraction. Term A single part of an expression, usually consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) with exponents. Coefficient A numerical factor that multiplies a variable or variables in a term. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an expression or equation. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term. Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables. Greatest Common Factor The largest factor shared by all terms in an expression, including both numbers and variables. Factored Form An expression rewritten as a product of its factors, making it easier to simplify or solve. Grouping A method for factoring polynomials by pairing terms and extracting common factors from each pair. Binomial An expression consisting of two terms joined by addition or subtraction. FOIL A technique for multiplying two binomials, involving First, Outside, Inside, and Last terms. Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication across terms inside parentheses, used to expand or check factored expressions. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers, variables, or terms together. Factor A number or variable that divides another term evenly, often used to simplify expressions. Check A process of verifying the accuracy of factoring by expanding the expression and comparing to the original.
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor & Grouping definitions
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