Factoring polynomials is a fundamental skill in algebra that involves breaking down expressions into simpler components. One of the most essential techniques is factoring by the greatest common factor (GCF). The GCF is defined as the largest factor that divides evenly into every term of a polynomial. To find the GCF, start by expressing each term as a product of its prime factors and variables, then identify the common factors shared by all terms.

For example, consider the terms 9𝑡² and 54𝑡. The prime factorization of 9𝑡² is 3 × 3 × 𝑡 × 𝑡, and for 54𝑡 it is 2 × 3 × 3 × 3 × 𝑡. The common factors are two 3s and one 𝑡, so the GCF is 3 × 3 × 𝑡 = 9𝑡. Factoring out the GCF involves rewriting each term as a product of the GCF and another factor. For 9𝑡², this is 9𝑡 × 𝑡, and for 54𝑡, it is 9𝑡 × 6. Thus, the polynomial can be expressed as:

\[9t^2 - 54t = 9t(t - 6)\]

This process is essentially reverse distribution, where you factor out the common term and simplify the remaining expression inside the parentheses. To verify the factorization, multiply the GCF back through the terms to ensure the original polynomial is recovered.

Another example involves the polynomial 6𝑥 + 12𝑥³ − 24𝑥⁴. Begin by finding the prime factorization of each term:

6𝑥 = 2 × 3 × 𝑥

12𝑥³ = 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥

24𝑥⁴ = 2 × 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥

The common factors across all terms are 2, 3, and one 𝑥, so the GCF is 6𝑥. Rewriting each term as a product of 6𝑥 and another factor gives:

6𝑥 = 6𝑥 × 1

12𝑥³ = 6𝑥 × 2𝑥²

24𝑥⁴ = 6𝑥 × 4𝑥³

Factoring out 6𝑥, the polynomial becomes:

\[6x + 12x^3 - 24x^4 = 6x(1 + 2x^2 - 4x^3)\]

Factoring by the greatest common factor simplifies polynomials and often serves as the first step before applying more advanced factoring techniques. Recognizing when all terms share common factors, such as all being even or multiples of a certain term, helps quickly identify the GCF. This method not only streamlines expressions but also lays the groundwork for solving polynomial equations and simplifying algebraic fractions.