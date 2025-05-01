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Trinomial A polynomial expression with three terms, often structured as ax² + bx + c, requiring specialized factoring methods. Leading Coefficient The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, used as factors when breaking down trinomials. FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on first, outside, inside, and last terms to expand expressions. Factor Pair Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, essential for constructing binomial factors. Trial and Error A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial. AC Method A systematic process for factoring trinomials by splitting the middle term based on the product of a and c. Grouping A technique for factoring polynomials by pairing terms and extracting common factors to simplify expressions. Greatest Common Factor The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out to simplify before further factoring. Product The result of multiplying two numbers or expressions, used to identify suitable factor pairs in factoring methods. Sum The result of adding two numbers or expressions, critical for matching the middle term in trinomial factoring. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a polynomial, influencing the selection of factor pairs. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of multiple terms, including trinomials and binomials, subject to various factoring methods. Factored Form A simplified version of a polynomial expressed as a product of binomials or other factors. Middle Term The term in a trinomial positioned between the highest and lowest degree terms, often split in the AC method.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions
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