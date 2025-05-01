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Factoring Trinomials of the Form ax² + bx + c definitions

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  • Trinomial
    A polynomial expression with three terms, often structured as ax² + bx + c, requiring specialized factoring methods.
  • Leading Coefficient
    The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with two terms, used as factors when breaking down trinomials.
  • FOIL Technique
    A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on first, outside, inside, and last terms to expand expressions.
  • Factor Pair
    Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, essential for constructing binomial factors.
  • Trial and Error
    A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial.
  • AC Method
    A systematic process for factoring trinomials by splitting the middle term based on the product of a and c.
  • Grouping
    A technique for factoring polynomials by pairing terms and extracting common factors to simplify expressions.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest expression that divides all terms in a polynomial, often factored out to simplify before further factoring.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two numbers or expressions, used to identify suitable factor pairs in factoring methods.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two numbers or expressions, critical for matching the middle term in trinomial factoring.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in a polynomial, influencing the selection of factor pairs.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of multiple terms, including trinomials and binomials, subject to various factoring methods.
  • Factored Form
    A simplified version of a polynomial expressed as a product of binomials or other factors.
  • Middle Term
    The term in a trinomial positioned between the highest and lowest degree terms, often split in the AC method.