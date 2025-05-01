Trinomial A polynomial expression with three terms, often structured as ax² + bx + c, requiring specialized factoring methods.

Leading Coefficient The numerical factor of the highest degree term in a polynomial, crucial for determining factoring strategies.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, used as factors when breaking down trinomials.

FOIL Technique A method for multiplying two binomials, focusing on first, outside, inside, and last terms to expand expressions.

Factor Pair Two numbers or expressions whose product equals a specific term, essential for constructing binomial factors.

Trial and Error A factoring approach involving educated guesses and testing binomial combinations to match the original trinomial.