Factoring trinomials with a leading coefficient other than one, such as 2x² or -8x², requires additional strategies beyond simple factoring. One effective approach is the trial and error method, which involves making educated guesses for binomial factors and testing them using the FOIL technique until the original trinomial is reconstructed.

When factoring a trinomial of the form ax² + bx + c, the first step is to identify pairs of factors for the first term ax² and the last term c. For example, in the trinomial 2x² + 11x + 5, the factors of 2x² could be x and 2x, while the factors of 5 are 1 and 5. Possible binomial factors are then formed by pairing these factors, such as (x + 1)(2x + 5) or (x + 5)(2x + 1). Using the FOIL method, which stands for First, Outside, Inside, Last, you multiply the terms in each binomial pair and combine like terms to check if the product matches the original trinomial. The correct factorization is the pair that, when multiplied, yields the original trinomial exactly.

For more complex trinomials like 6x² + 19x - 7, the process involves listing all factor pairs of 6x² (such as 3x and 2x, or x and 6x) and all factor pairs of the constant term, considering their signs carefully (since the constant is negative, factors like 7 and -1 or -7 and 1 are possible). Then, all possible binomial combinations are tested. However, instead of fully expanding each pair, focus on the sum of the products of the outside and inside terms from FOIL, which must equal the middle term coefficient (in this case, 19x). This shortcut helps quickly eliminate incorrect pairs.

For instance, testing (3x - 1)(2x + 7) involves calculating 3x × 7 = 21x and -1 × 2x = -2x, which sum to 19x, matching the middle term. This confirms the correct factorization. Always verify by multiplying the binomials fully to ensure the original trinomial is obtained.

In summary, factoring trinomials with a leading coefficient other than one involves identifying factor pairs of the first and last terms, forming binomial pairs, and using the FOIL method to test these pairs. Paying close attention to the sum of the inner and outer products streamlines the process, making trial and error more efficient and effective.