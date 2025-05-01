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Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables definitions

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  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers representing a point's location on a coordinate plane, showing the relationship between variables.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A grid formed by intersecting horizontal and vertical axes, used to visually display points and lines.
  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic expression in two variables whose graph forms a straight line, typically written as ax+by=c.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value in an equation, often used to describe changing quantities.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, affecting the slope and position of a line.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing a linear equation as ax+by=c, making it easier to identify coefficients and constants.
  • Table
    An organized arrangement of values used to systematically find corresponding points for graphing equations.
  • Point
    A specific location on a graph, identified by an ordered pair, marking a solution to an equation.
  • Line
    A continuous set of points extending in both directions, representing all solutions to a linear equation.
  • Solution
    A pair of values for variables that satisfy an equation, often visualized as a point on a graph.
  • Arrow
    A symbol placed at the ends of a line on a graph to indicate the line extends infinitely in both directions.
  • Pattern
    A recognizable arrangement or trend among plotted points, revealing the nature of the relationship between variables.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, determining the line's position on the coordinate plane.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of mathematical relationships, showing how variables interact through plotted points and lines.
  • Axis
    A reference line on a coordinate plane, used to measure and locate points based on variable values.