Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a point's location on a coordinate plane, showing the relationship between variables.

Coordinate Plane A grid formed by intersecting horizontal and vertical axes, used to visually display points and lines.

Linear Equation An algebraic expression in two variables whose graph forms a straight line, typically written as ax+by=c.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value in an equation, often used to describe changing quantities.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, affecting the slope and position of a line.

Standard Form A way of writing a linear equation as ax+by=c, making it easier to identify coefficients and constants.