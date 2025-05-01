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Ordered Pair A set of two numbers representing a point's location on a coordinate plane, showing the relationship between variables. Coordinate Plane A grid formed by intersecting horizontal and vertical axes, used to visually display points and lines. Linear Equation An algebraic expression in two variables whose graph forms a straight line, typically written as ax+by=c. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value in an equation, often used to describe changing quantities. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, affecting the slope and position of a line. Standard Form A way of writing a linear equation as ax+by=c, making it easier to identify coefficients and constants. Table An organized arrangement of values used to systematically find corresponding points for graphing equations. Point A specific location on a graph, identified by an ordered pair, marking a solution to an equation. Line A continuous set of points extending in both directions, representing all solutions to a linear equation. Solution A pair of values for variables that satisfy an equation, often visualized as a point on a graph. Arrow A symbol placed at the ends of a line on a graph to indicate the line extends infinitely in both directions. Pattern A recognizable arrangement or trend among plotted points, revealing the nature of the relationship between variables. Constant A fixed value in an equation, determining the line's position on the coordinate plane. Graph A visual representation of mathematical relationships, showing how variables interact through plotted points and lines. Axis A reference line on a coordinate plane, used to measure and locate points based on variable values.
Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables definitions
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