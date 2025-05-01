What is the general form of a linear equation in two variables? The general form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants.

How do you find ordered pair solutions for a linear equation in two variables? You select x-values, substitute them into the equation, and solve for the corresponding y-values.

What do you do after finding ordered pairs for a linear equation? You plot the ordered pairs on a coordinate plane and connect them with a straight line.

Why is it important to plot at least three points when graphing a linear equation? Plotting at least three points ensures the accuracy of the line and helps reveal the pattern of the equation.

What does the line you draw through the plotted points represent? The line represents all possible solutions to the linear equation in two variables.

If x-values are not given, what should you do? You should choose your own x-values, typically values like -1, 0, 1, and 2, to find corresponding y-values.