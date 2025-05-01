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What is the general form of a linear equation in two variables? The general form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants. How do you find ordered pair solutions for a linear equation in two variables? You select x-values, substitute them into the equation, and solve for the corresponding y-values. What do you do after finding ordered pairs for a linear equation? You plot the ordered pairs on a coordinate plane and connect them with a straight line. Why is it important to plot at least three points when graphing a linear equation? Plotting at least three points ensures the accuracy of the line and helps reveal the pattern of the equation. What does the line you draw through the plotted points represent? The line represents all possible solutions to the linear equation in two variables. If x-values are not given, what should you do? You should choose your own x-values, typically values like -1, 0, 1, and 2, to find corresponding y-values. What is the ordered pair when x = -1 for the equation 2x + y = 1? When x = -1, y = 3, so the ordered pair is (-1, 3). How do you solve for y when x = 0 in the equation 2x + y = 1? Substitute x = 0 to get y = 1, so the ordered pair is (0, 1). What is the ordered pair when x = 1 for the equation 2x + y = 1? When x = 1, y = -1, so the ordered pair is (1, -1). What is the ordered pair when x = 2 for the equation 2x + y = 1? When x = 2, y = -3, so the ordered pair is (2, -3). Are the plotted ordered pairs the only solutions to the equation? No, every point on the line, including those between and beyond the plotted points, is a solution. What does connecting the plotted points with a line indicate? It shows the general trend and all possible solutions of the linear equation. Why might you choose x-values like -1, 0, 1, and 2 when graphing? These values are close to the origin and usually make calculations and graphing easier. What should you do if you want to see the pattern of the graph more clearly? Plot several ordered pairs and connect them to observe the trend of the line. What is the main purpose of graphing a linear equation in two variables? The main purpose is to visually represent all solutions and understand the relationship between x and y.
Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables quiz
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