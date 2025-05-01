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Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables quiz

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  • What is the general form of a linear equation in two variables?
    The general form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants.
  • How do you find ordered pair solutions for a linear equation in two variables?
    You select x-values, substitute them into the equation, and solve for the corresponding y-values.
  • What do you do after finding ordered pairs for a linear equation?
    You plot the ordered pairs on a coordinate plane and connect them with a straight line.
  • Why is it important to plot at least three points when graphing a linear equation?
    Plotting at least three points ensures the accuracy of the line and helps reveal the pattern of the equation.
  • What does the line you draw through the plotted points represent?
    The line represents all possible solutions to the linear equation in two variables.
  • If x-values are not given, what should you do?
    You should choose your own x-values, typically values like -1, 0, 1, and 2, to find corresponding y-values.
  • What is the ordered pair when x = -1 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = -1, y = 3, so the ordered pair is (-1, 3).
  • How do you solve for y when x = 0 in the equation 2x + y = 1?
    Substitute x = 0 to get y = 1, so the ordered pair is (0, 1).
  • What is the ordered pair when x = 1 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = 1, y = -1, so the ordered pair is (1, -1).
  • What is the ordered pair when x = 2 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = 2, y = -3, so the ordered pair is (2, -3).
  • Are the plotted ordered pairs the only solutions to the equation?
    No, every point on the line, including those between and beyond the plotted points, is a solution.
  • What does connecting the plotted points with a line indicate?
    It shows the general trend and all possible solutions of the linear equation.
  • Why might you choose x-values like -1, 0, 1, and 2 when graphing?
    These values are close to the origin and usually make calculations and graphing easier.
  • What should you do if you want to see the pattern of the graph more clearly?
    Plot several ordered pairs and connect them to observe the trend of the line.
  • What is the main purpose of graphing a linear equation in two variables?
    The main purpose is to visually represent all solutions and understand the relationship between x and y.